Drugs for ESI hospital worth Rs 4.87L found in raid on Telangana pharmacy

During the raid, five types of drugs labelled ‘ESI SUPPLY NOT FOR SALE’ were seized, with the stock valued at Rs 4.87 lakh.

Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 23rd October 2024 10:02 pm IST
Telangana: Karimnagar pharmacy raided for illegal sale of ESI hospital drugs
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Karimnagar Zone, raided Srinivasa Medical and General Stores, located in Osmanpura, Karimnagar, and discovered drugs supplied for ESI hospital illegally stocked for sale.

During the raid, five types of drugs labelled ‘ESI SUPPLY NOT FOR SALE’ were seized, with the stock valued at Rs 4.87 lakh. The seized medications included antidiabetic and antiasthmatic drugs, among others.

DG DCA, V Kamalasan Reddy, reported that Dunaboina Murali Rao, a pharmacist grade-II at the ESI dispensary in SPM Colony, Sirpur-Kagaznagar, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, had illegally diverted ESI hospital supplies to managing partner of Sri Srinivasa Medical and General Stores, Gampa Krishna, in Karimnagar.

Also Read
Muslim community represenatives urges AP CM to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

The raid was conducted by the assistant director, Karimnagar, M Srinivasulu, alongside drugs inspectors P Karthik Bharadwaj, T Chandana and P Shravan Kumar, from respectively Karimnagar, Mancherial and Peddapalli.

DCA officers have taken samples for analysis, and further investigation is underway. Legal action will be taken against all offenders in accordance with the law.

Government pharmacists found guilty of illegally diverting hospital supplies are punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act (DCA), with stringent measures promised against such individuals.

Officials warned that the illegal stocking of ESI hospital supply drugs for sale is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment of up to two years.

Tags
Photo of Syeda Faiza Kirmani Syeda Faiza Kirmani|   Published: 23rd October 2024 10:02 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button