Muslim community represenatives urges AP CM to oppose Waqf Amendment Bill

Representatives from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and members of the minority community from various states met with Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, October 23 to express their concerns over the centre’s proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

Accompanied by Naidu’s cabinet member and Minority Welfare Minister N Md Farooq and other TDP Muslim leaders, the representatives voiced their objections to the NDA ally.

“Centre’s proposals will undermine the Waqf Board and hurt the rights and sentiments of Muslim sections,” said an official press release, quoting the representatives, who met Naidu at the secretariat.

In response, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu assured the representatives that he would carefully consider the issue before making a decision.

What is the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024?

Under the Bill, Waqf properties must be registered with the district collector’s office for evaluation. It specifies that any property identified or declared as Waqf property by the government, before or after the Act’s commencement, will not be considered waqf property. The district collector will have the final authority to determine whether a property is waqf or government land. Once decided, the collector will update the revenue records and report to the state government. The property will not be recognized as Waqf until the collector’s report is submitted.

Furthermore, disputes with Waqf board decisions can now be appealed to high courts. The Bill also proposes removing provisions that currently allow properties to be considered Waqf based on oral declarations or disputes, which were previously acceptable under Islamic law until formal documentation (waqfnama) was established. Without a valid waqfnama, a property will be deemed suspect or disputed and cannot be used until the district collector makes a final decision.

(With inputs of PTI)