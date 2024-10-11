India will revert back to 1980s: Owaisi to PM Modi on Waqf Amendment Bill

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has warned prime minister Narendra Modi that the social instability that was prevalent in the 1980s and 1990s will return, if the Centre continues its plan to enact the Waqf Amendment Bill into a legislation.

Addressing a public meeting near Jama Masjid in Shivareddipet of Vikarabad district on Friday night, he cautioned that the ‘Viksit Bharat’ goal of the Centre will hit the roadblock if the Centre continued to meddle with the Waqf properties.

“There is a 1,200 years old Dargah in Somnath of Gujarat. The Junagadh Nawab had registered it as Waqf property in 1947 as a graveyard. The present government has amended Section 36 of the Waqf Act, and seeking a registered deed to be produced before the administration to claim the land as Waqf property. The district collector will have all powers with retrospective effect to seek those papers while ordering an inquiry, for which there is no deadline. The Waqf Tribunal had sought time, but before any explanation could be given two mosques and a dargah were demolished there,” Owaisi noted.

Pointing out that a non-Muslim was present in the Central Waqf Council, Owaisi said that whether it was the endowments board of AP, Telangana, or Odisha, there were no Muslims even working as commissioners, assistant commissioners, or even as servants in the endowments departments in those states.

He questioned Modi why he was silent when a UN peacekeeping force was attacked and scores were injured during an attack on them by Israel in Lebanon. “Even as 15 judges of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) have termed the attack on Gaza as a genocide of Palestinians, and Spain seizing India’s ammunition bound to Israel, why is Modi silent,” he asked.

Terming he monarchs of the Arab nations as “shameless” for not being able to “stop the genocide” in Gaza, Owaisi wondered what answers would they give to the almighty when they face the judgement day in their after life. “Allah will tell you that he gave you ‘oil’ to prosper, but will also question you why you are letting this injustice being perpetrated against your own kind. What will you answer them,” Owaisi asked.

Owaisi said that over 70,000 homes were destroyed in Gaza, killing more than 40,000 people, among whom 15,000 were children and over 10,000 still believed to have been buried inside the rubble. Owaisi asserted that generations of Palestinians will continue to fight to reclaim the Al-Aqsa mosque and Baitul-Muquddus.

Owaisi also asked the men to wear “bangles” if they couldn’t protect their community from injustice.