Drugs worth Rs 6 lakh seized in Hyderabad; 10 arrested

Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the Masab Tank police, in a joint operation, arrested 10 persons for selling and consuming drugs like ganja hash oil and charas.

The police seized 375 ml of hash oil (75 boxes) worth Rs 2.25 lakh, 175 grams of dry ganja worth Rs 7,500, and 3 grams of charas worth Rs 2,000, along with two daggers, 15 chillams, three two-wheelers, eight mobile phones, one ganja crusher, six ATM cards, and five packs of rolling papers (OCB with filters).

The total value of seized property is estimated at Rs 6.5 lakh.

The arrested persons involved one ganja peddler, one inter-state drug peddler, four associates and two customers. Police said the accused were caught with possession of hash oil, ganja, and charas. The arrests were made on Monday near the Pension Office Bus Stop in Masab Tank.

Police said that 22-year-old Mohammed Faizan and 25-year-old Yelagada Navya would supply hash oil and ganja across Hyderabad.

During his arrest, Faizan was found in possession of a small box of hash oil and 3 grams of charas. Additionally, 175 grams of dry ganja and two daggers were concealed in his Yamaha RX100 motorcycle, police stated.

Also Read Police seize 11 kg ganja worth Rs 2 lakh in Hyderabad, two held

“During investigations, it was revealed that Faizan sourced hash oil from two of his associates – Vemula Harshith, 20, and Mohammed Sameer, 20. Faizan had sourced hash oil from Harshith and Sameer for Rs 3,000. We also arrested the remaining two – Kundurthi Veerachary, 22 and Sam Ajay Kumar, 20,” police said.

Police also arrested Navya, a resident of Chintal, as an interstate peddler from the Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. She was arrested with 71 small boxes of hash oil in her possession. “She was purchasing hash oil for Rs 2000/-,” police said.

The Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad, strongly urges young individuals to stay away from drugs and not fall into the trap of easy money or addiction. Substance abuse leads to devastating consequences, including loss of employment, mental and physical health issues, and criminal records that can destroy one’s future. The public is requested to be vigilant and report any suspicious drug-related activities to law enforcement authorities.