Police seize 11 kg ganja worth Rs 2 lakhs in Hyderabad, two held

Hyderabad: Officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force and Afzalgunj police on Monday, June 9, apprehended two individuals in possession of 11 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 2,85,000 at JK Nursery.

The accused, 22-year-old Aman Hantali and 18-year-old Raiman Gute, are involved in interstate ganja trafficking.

Hantali and Gute, hailing from Odisha, were employed by a person named Jhinno, who supplies gangja to customers.

Jhinno had offered Hantali and Gute Rs 12,500 each for every delivery carried out in Hyderabad. They agreed and became his employees.

On Sunday, June 8, the men collected the contraband from a contact of Jhinno’s at Bhadrachalam bus stand and proceeded to travel to Hyderabad on a private bus.

They were waiting for a customer, Vinod Singh, a Hyderabadi, in a parking lot near JK Nursery when the police nabbed them.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.