Drunk, determined and 50 feet up: Man climbs mobile tower, demands ganja in AP

Hyderabad: A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district climbed a mobile tower on Sunday, May 17, with an unusual demand – a packet of ganja. He was reportedly drunk at the time.

The incident took place in Yerragondapalem town, where Hanumantu, as he was identified, made his way up the tower as onlookers urged him to come down. A video from the spot showed bystanders split between concern and the urge to film.

“Come down, you could die if you fall,” some shouted, while others quietly ensured they had a good angle.

In yet another incident of people resorting to eccentric behavior to get their way, a man in Andhra Pradesh climbed a mobile tower and demanded a packet of ganja on Sunday, May 17.



The incident occurred in Yerragondapalem town of Prakasam district. The man identified as… pic.twitter.com/SUcFTi6V3x — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 17, 2026

Police arrived, talked him down and had him taken to a hospital. It is unclear whether his demand was met.

Also Read Video: Upset over Indiramma housing scheme man climbs tower in Telangana

This is not the first time someone in the region has taken to a mobile tower to make a point. In August 2025, a man in Telangana climbed one to protest being denied a house under the Indiramma Indlu scheme. That video also went viral.

Towers, it seems, have found a second calling.