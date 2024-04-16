Drunk Hyderabad techie causes 6 accidents in IT corridor; 1 dead

On Monday midnight, a 30-year-old software engineer named P Kranti Kumar, who was under the influence of alcohol, caused six accidents in Hyderabad’s IT corridor, resulting in the death of one person and injuring eight others.

The incidents occurred between 12:30 am and 1:30 am along the stretch from IKEA to Kamineni Hospital Road in Raidurgam, reported India Today.

Kranti Kumar, a resident of Pragati Nagar, Hyderabad, was driving recklessly in the IT corridor, leading to the damage of one car, one auto, and three bikes.

The police arrested him and registered a case against him under the Motor Vehicle Act, which states that driving by a drunken person is a punishable offence with imprisonment for a term of up to six months and a fine that may extend to Rs 2,000.

The police reported that one unidentified man lost his life on the spot, and further investigation is underway.