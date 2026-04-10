Drunk man attacks TGSRTC bus in Mahabubabad, sparks panic among passengers

Drunk man halts RTC bus in forest stretch, smashes windows and assaults driver and conductor; passengers panic during incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th April 2026 1:08 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 1:09 pm IST
Drunken man attacks TGSRTC bus in Mahabubabad, sparks panic among passengers
Drunken man attacks TGSRTC bus in Mahabubabad, sparks panic among passengers.

Hyderabad: A man under the influence of alcohol attacked a TGSRTC bus and its staff in Mahabubabad district on Thursday, April 9, causing panic among passengers.

The bus was travelling from Kothaguda mandal to Narsampet when the incident occurred on the Chilakamma Nagar–Pakhala forest route.

Driver, conductor assaulted; bus windows broken

According to reports, the accused, who was intoxicated, stopped the bus and argued with the driver. He then broke the bus windows using a stone and assaulted the driver and conductor.

Subhan Bakery

Passengers on board were frightened, especially as the incident took place in a forest area. The accused also reportedly used abusive language.

Authorities are expected to take action against the individual for damaging government property and attacking on-duty staff.

Further details awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 10th April 2026 1:08 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 1:09 pm IST

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