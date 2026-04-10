Telangana govt announces DA hike for TGSRTC employees

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday, April 10, has announced a 2.1 percent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, effective from January 1, 2026.

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the DA has been raised from 50.7 per cent to 52.8 per cent.

Rs 2.82 cr extra burden per month on TGSRTC

The DA arrears from January 2026 will be paid through supplementary bills over the next three months, with one instalment released each month. The increase will result in an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 2.82 crore per month on TGSRTC.

తెలంగాణ ఆర్టీసీ ఉద్యోగులకు ప్రభుత్వం శుభవార్త



ఈ క్యాలెండర్ సంవత్సరం (2026) నుండి 2.1% DA పెంపు



ఇంతకు ముందు 50.7% DA ఉండగా, ఇపుడు దాన్ని 52.8% కి పెంపు



పెరిగిన DA జనవరి 1, 2026 నుండి అమలు



గడిచిన మూడు నెలలకు గాను ఒక్కోనెలలో సప్లిమెంటరీ బిల్స్ ద్వారా చెల్లించనున్న ప్రభుత్వం… pic.twitter.com/ntttgISraK — Ponnam Prabhakar (@Ponnam_INC) April 10, 2026

In July 2025, the government had increased DA by 2.1 percent, raising it from 48.6 percent to 50.7 percent. With the latest revision, DA now stands at 52.8 percent. Officials stated that there are no pending DA arrears following the implementation of RPS-2017 in May 2024.

Implementation from Jan 2026

Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the government has released the pending DA of 2.1 percent and confirmed its implementation from January 2026. TGSRTC managing director V Nagi Reddy stated that employees had been awaiting the DA announcement.

The minister also conducted meetings with regional managers to review pending works and instructed officials to expedite them.