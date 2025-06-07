Drunk man stabs neighbour, mistaking her for wife in Mailardevpally

The incident occurred on Friday night, June 6 during a domestic dispute.

Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Updated: 7th June 2025 5:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: A 60-year-old man has been booked for stabbing his neighbour during a violent domestic dispute in Mailardevpally on Friday night, June 6.

The accused has been identified as Salim, who was married to Reshma. The couple, originally from Nanded, Maharashtra, were visiting their daughter in the TNGOs colony of Mailardevpally for Bakrid festival.

On Friday night, Salim, reportedly intoxicated, got into an argument with Reshma at their daughter’s residence. During the heated exchange, Salim threatened to kill Reshma with a vegetable knife, prompting her to flee the scene.

However, when 26-year-old neighbour Zubeda stepped in to stop the escalating fight, Salim, unaware of her presence, stabbed her in the stomach, mistaking her for his wife.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital by locals who also alerted the police. She is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition remains critical.

A case has been registered

Further investigation is ongoing.

