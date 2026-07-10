Drunk man steals parked TGSRTC bus, held after 21-km ride

The accused allegedly drove the empty rented RTC bus for 21 km before crashing into a cement block near the Singarajupally toll gate.

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Drunk man steals parked TGSRTC bus, held after 21-km ride
Drunk man steals parked TGSRTC bus, held after 21-km ride

Hyderabad: A man allegedly stole a rented Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus from the Jangaon bus stand while under the influence of alcohol and drove it for nearly 21 km before crashing it into a cement block near a toll plaza.

The accused, identified as Venkanna, a resident of Palakurthi in Jangaon district, reportedly took the empty bus, which had been parked at the bus stand, and drove it towards Suryapet in an inebriated state.

The joyride came to an end near the Singarajupally toll gate, where the bus hit a cement block and came to an abrupt halt. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Subhan Bakery

Venkanna taken into custody

Police rushed to the spot, took Venkanna into custody and seized the vehicle.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain how the accused gained access to the parked bus and managed to drive it away.

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