Drunk woman held for drowning 9-month-old daughter in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A drunk woman was arrested for drowning her 9-month-old daughter in Hyderabad’s Bairamalguda Lake under LB Nagar Police limits on Sunday, August 2.

The accused, 34-year-old Lokasani Laxmi, a resident of Injapur, claimed that she took the action because her daughter always annoyed her. Laxmi was arrested after passersby witnessed the act and alerted the police around 6.30 PM.

The police, along with Laxmi’s husband Ravinder, arrived at the spot and shifted the girl’s body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for the post-mortem examination.

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Laxmi has been married to Ravinder for seven years. She suffered a miscarriage two years after the marriage. She reportedly did not pay attention to her daughter and used to stay away from home for three to four days at a stretch.

On some occasions, the woman would take her daughter with her. The LB Nagar police confirmed that Laxmi has been arrested and booked for murder under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).