Woman held for drowning 6-yr-old daughter to death in Hyderabad

Police said the woman allegedly killed her six-year-old daughter in Hyderabad’s Alwal area, believing the child was an obstacle to her extramarital affair.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 9:28 am IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 9:29 am IST
Telangana BC Commission receives report from Nagarkurnool district collector on Kummera Jatara infant death case.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her mother, who police said viewed the child as an obstacle to her extramarital relationship, in a shocking incident reported under the limits of the Alwal Police Station late Monday night, May 18.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rekha, was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in the Macha Bollaram area. Investigators alleged that she had been involved in an illicit relationship with another man and believed her daughter, Tanvika, was becoming a hindrance to the affair.

Police said Rekha allegedly pushed the six-year-old into a water tank, killing her.

Subhan Bakery

The incident came to light after local residents alerted police. Officers rushed to the spot, recovered the child’s body and shifted it for a post-mortem examination.

Accused taken into custody, case registered

Police took the accused into custody and registered a case. An investigation into the incident was underway.

Authorities said further details would emerge following questioning and the post-mortem report.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of P N Sree Harsha P N Sree Harsha Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th May 2026 9:28 am IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 9:29 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of P N Sree Harsha

P N Sree Harsha

Back to top button