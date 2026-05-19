Woman held for drowning 6-yr-old daughter to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A six-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her mother, who police said viewed the child as an obstacle to her extramarital relationship, in a shocking incident reported under the limits of the Alwal Police Station late Monday night, May 18.

According to police, the accused, identified as Rekha, was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in the Macha Bollaram area. Investigators alleged that she had been involved in an illicit relationship with another man and believed her daughter, Tanvika, was becoming a hindrance to the affair.

Police said Rekha allegedly pushed the six-year-old into a water tank, killing her.

The incident came to light after local residents alerted police. Officers rushed to the spot, recovered the child’s body and shifted it for a post-mortem examination.

Accused taken into custody, case registered

Police took the accused into custody and registered a case. An investigation into the incident was underway.

Authorities said further details would emerge following questioning and the post-mortem report.