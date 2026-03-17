Drunken youths create havoc in Warangal’s Mills Colony

Hyderabad: Alcohol-fueled violence by youths continues to escalate in the Mills Colony area, Warangal.

A group of individuals has created havoc by chasing down and attacking people traveling on a two-wheeler.

The attackers carried out a brutal and indiscriminate assault on the riders. One of the victims was struck on the head with a beer bottle.

A group of youths allegedly chased and attacked two-wheeler riders in Warangal’s Mills Colony, even striking one victim on the head with a beer bottle. The incident highlights a growing pattern of alcohol-fuelled violence in the area, with residents reporting repeated such… pic.twitter.com/j1f5IeFdZc — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 17, 2026

Residents have expressed concern over the rising incidents and stated that such unruly behavior is increasing day by day in the city.

The Mills Colony area, in particular, has been witnessing a recurring pattern of such alcohol-related attacks.