Drunken youths create havoc in Warangal’s Mills Colony

Group of individuals has created havoc by chasing down and attacking people traveling on a two-wheeler.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 1:01 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 1:23 pm IST
Young men on scooters and pedestrians creating disorder on the street in Warangal’s Mills Colony.
Drunken youths create havoc in Warangal’s Mills Colony

Hyderabad: Alcohol-fueled violence by youths continues to escalate in the Mills Colony area, Warangal.

A group of individuals has created havoc by chasing down and attacking people traveling on a two-wheeler.

The attackers carried out a brutal and indiscriminate assault on the riders. One of the victims was struck on the head with a beer bottle.

Subhan Haleem
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Residents have expressed concern over the rising incidents and stated that such unruly behavior is increasing day by day in the city.

The Mills Colony area, in particular, has been witnessing a recurring pattern of such alcohol-related attacks.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 1:01 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 1:23 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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