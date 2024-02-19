DSC 2008 merit candidates appeal CM to follow Telangana HC verdict

The Telangana High Court directed -- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to furnish the merit list of DSC- 2008 exams to fill the existing vacancies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th February 2024 4:27 pm IST
DSC 2008 merit candidates appeal CM to follow HC verdict 

Hyderabad: More than 200 merit candidates from the 2008 District Selection Committee (DSC) exams reached Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy’s house on Monday, February 19 to appeal for their employment, aligning with a recent verdict of the Telangana High Court. 

Recently, the Telangana High Court directed — Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to furnish the merit list of DSC- 2008 exams to fill the existing vacancies in secondary grade teachers’ posts at the earliest. 

Following the High Court’s directive earlier this month, they urged the government to initiate their recruitment. 

Revanth Reddy was not home, so they presented their petition to his secretary, Jaipal Reddy. The secretary assured that the matter would undergo a detailed review and a report would be presented to the CM within two days.

