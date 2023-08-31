DSC exam for teachers to be held in December

Exams (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Education Department is gearing up to hold the DSC (District Selection Committee) examination in December to fill vacant teaching positions across the state.

This year, the exams will follow the online computer-based test (CBT) format instead of the traditional offline method. Similar to recent residential school exams, the DSC exam will also be conducted through CBT.

The decision to adopt the CBT mode for the DSC exam aligns with the government’s approach to modernize the examination process.

Officials are collaborating with TS Online to organize the exams in the second week of December. The exam schedule will accommodate various shifts based on the number of candidate applications. In case multiple shifts are required, normalization procedures will be implemented after the exams.

Efforts are underway to establish additional examination centers in and around Hyderabad to accommodate the candidates efficiently.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will be entrusted with the responsibility of preparing the question paper. It is anticipated that the Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) exams will be conducted for one day, while subjects related to school studies will span over two days.

The Finance Department has granted approval for filling 6612 teaching vacancies.1,739 School Assistants, 2,575 Secondary Grade Teachers, 611 Language Pandits, 164 Physical Education Teachers and 1,523 Special Education Teachers.

The official guidelines and schedule for filling these vacancies are expected to be issued through a Government Order (GO) within the next two to three days. Following this, the Education Department will release the DSC notification, providing detailed information to interested candidates.

