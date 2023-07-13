DU begins PhD registration for new academic session

New Delhi: Delhi University on Thursday began the registration process for admission to its PhD programmes for the upcoming academic session.

“The University of Delhi has commenced the process of registration for various PhD programmes for the academic session 2023-24 from July 12, 2023. This process of registration will close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023,” DU said in a statement.

The PhD registration portal will be opened more than once for the academic year 2023-24 and the registration process and admission to the PhD programmes will be in two phases, the officials said.

In the first phase, candidates who who are eligible on the basis of UGC-NET (including JRF). UGC-CSIR NET (including JRF), AYUSH-NET/DBT-JRF, ICMR-JRF, DST-INSPIRE or any equivalent national level examination or fellowship identified by DRC or GATE or teacher fellowship holders can apply.

In the second phase, all eligible candidates can apply. However, candidates who take the entrance test will be selected for interviews based on their score in the entrance test, the officials added.

The non-refundable registration fee is Rs 300 per programme for SC/ST/PwD candidates and Rs 750 for UR/ EWS/ OBC-NCL candidates.