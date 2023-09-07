DU extends last date to file nominations for students’ union elections to September 14

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th September 2023 10:23 pm IST
New Delhi: The Delhi University has extended the last date to file nomination papers for the students’ union elections by two days, it said in a circular.

The last date to file nomination papers has been extended to September 14 from the earlier deadline of September 12, it said.

The Delhi University Students’ Union will go to the polls on September 22, after a gap of four years. The elections were last held in 2019.

The students’ union elections could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

The Delhi University Students’ Union is the main representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Besides, each college has its own students’ union, elections to which are held annually.

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
