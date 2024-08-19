DU students celebrate Raksha Bandhan at Jama Masjid, promote communal harmony

Students tied rakhi to burqa-clad women and men wearing the traditional skullcap to spread the message of communal harmony.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th August 2024 12:24 pm IST
Rakhi

New Delhi: Several students from the Delhi University celebrated Rakhsha Bandhan by tying rakhi to passersby, including Muslim men, women and children at old Delhi’s Jama Masjid on Monday.

The event ‘Saampradaayik Sauhard ki Rakhi Baandho’ was organised by the members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, a Delhi University students’ body representing the working class and marginalised sections.

Also Read
Maha govt plans to deposit first two instalments of Ladki Bahin Yojana before Raksha Bandhan

The students tied rakhi to burqa-clad women and men wearing the traditional skullcap to spread the message of communal harmony.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the brother-sister relationship and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Sawan.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 19th August 2024 12:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button