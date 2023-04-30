Dubai: 13-yr-old autistic Indian expat boy enters Guinness with ‘magnet number’

Abu Dhabi: A 13-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate boy with autism, has set a Guinness World Record for the largest magnet number.

Amit Ramkumar, who hails from the Indian city of Chennai, is a student in grade eight at Primus Private School in Dubai.

Following his father, Ramkumar Sarangapani, who holds 18 records, Amit created the two-dimensional (2D) structure of the number 44 using 44,000 magnets.

Talking about his son’s achievement, Sarangapani told Khaleej Times, “The number 44 is of great importance because according to the latest statistics from the USA, 1 out of every 44 children born is diagnosed with autism (autism spectrum disorder), which was 1 in 150 in the year 2000. This is an amazing 340 percent increase. By creating this world record, my son is just trying to bring people’s attention to this fact and create widespread awareness.”

Amit’s parents said they wanted to prove that “a person with autism can do miracles if society provides the right opportunity.”