Indian expatriate will share the prize with nine of his colleagues who have purchased lottery tickets together.

Dubai: 37-year-old Indian expat wins over Rs 8 crore lottery
Dubai Duty Free officials with the winning ticket for the million-dollar draw at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport. Photo: DDF

Abu Dhabi: A 37-year-old Dubai-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of one million dollars (Rs 8,16,87,850) on Wednesday in the Dubai Duty-Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw.

The winner of the draw, Alex Varghese won in Millennium Millionaire Series 405 after buying lucky ticket number 2543 on October 28.

Alex Varghese, is a resident of Dubai for the past 12 years. He purchased the ticket along with his nine colleagues from All Cargo Logistics company in Dubai. He will be sharing the amount with them.

“This is the first time we purchased the ticket in my name and I’m extremely happy that we have finally won,” Varghese told Gulf News.

Varghese is the 198th Indian to win one million dollars since the launch of the Millennium Millionaire Show in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of buyers of Millennium Millionaire Dubai Duty-Free tickets.

Other winners

41-year-old Justin Jose, an Indian ex-pat living in Dubai, won a BMW X6 M50i car in Series 1820 with ticket number 0058, which he purchased online on October 22.

Two more winners were announced on Wednesday, each one winning a BMW motorbike in the Finest Surprise Promotion.

Shibin K Jose, an Indian expat living in Dubai won a BMW F 900 XR motorbike in Series 518 with ticket number 0570, while Pillai Venkata, an Indian national living in Sharjah won a BMW R nineT Scrambler motorbike in Series 519 with ticket number 0119.

