Dubai Air Show 2023: Emirates orders 95 Boeing planes worth USD 52M

Abu Dhabi: Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates on Monday, November 13, placed an order for 95 additional Boeing planes valued at Dollars 52 billion (Dirham 191 billion) at the Dubai Air Show 2023.

The order is for 55— 777X-9, 35— 777X-8, and five— 787 Dreamliner planes, taking its total order book to 295 aircraft.

Emirates also confirmed an order of 202 GE9X engines to power the additional 777X aircraft ordered on Monday, taking its total GE9X engine order to 460 units.

Deliveries of the first 777X aircraft are expected in 2025 and 777-8s are scheduled for 2030.

The signing ceremony was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“From day one, Emirates’ business model has been to operate modern and efficient wide-body aircraft capable of carrying large numbers of travellers comfortably and safely, over long distances to and via Dubai. Today’s aircraft orders reflect that strategy,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline and Group.

“These additional aircraft will enable Emirates to connect even more cities, supporting the Dubai economic agenda D33 … to add 400 cities to Dubai’s foreign trade map over the next decade. By the early 2030s, we expect the Emirates fleet to be around 350-strong, connecting Dubai to even more cities around the world.”

Emirates’ aircraft order coincides with the global aviation industry’s steady recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Flydubai, a Dubai-based budget carrier, has committed to purchasing 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners as part of its fleet diversification strategy.

Dubai Air Show 2023

Dubai Air Show 2023 kicks off on Monday with participants from 148 countries, over 1,400 exhibitors and more than 300 international speakers and will run until Friday, November 17 at Dubai World Central (DWC).

The event will bring together experts to foster collaboration, advance technology, delve into the latest trends and push the boundaries of sustainable innovation for the future.