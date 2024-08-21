Dubai airport expects 3.4 million passengers over next 13 days

Dubai: As residents return from their summer vacation, Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world’s busiest for international travel, is getting ready to welcome 3.43 million guests over the next 13-day period.

As many as 264,000 passengers are expected to pass daily through its terminals from Wednesday, August 21, to Monday, September 2.

DXB is set to handle over half a million guests between August 31 and September 1, with the latter expected to be the busiest day, accommodating 291,000 guests.

Dubai Airports is collaborating with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to guarantee a seamless passenger experience.

Here are DXB’s top tips for arriving guests

Enjoy the full DXB experience with a variety of amenities in lounges, dining and shopping outlets, and duty-free options

For those travelling with families, travellers over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process

During peak times, the airport’s road can be congested, so consider using the Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3

DXB provides various transportation options such as Uber, Careem, RTA Taxi, or car rental

DXB’s designated car parks or valet services are recommended for guests’ comfort, while Arrivals’ forecourts in Terminals 1 and 3 are restricted to public transport and authorized airport vehicles only.

On August 12, DXB announced welcoming a record-breaking 44.9 million guests in the first half (H1) of 2024, marking an eight percent year-on-year increase