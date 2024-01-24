Dubai airport is world’s busiest this month — Here’s a list of top 10

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been the busiest airport in the world in January 2024, according to a study conducted by an aviation consultancy OAG.
With more than 5 million seats, the airport achieved an international capacity of 25 percent greater than the next busiest international airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which recorded 4.7 million seats.
In January 2023, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the second busiest global airport.
In 2023, OAG ranked DXB as the busiest international airport with 56.5 million seats.
The report aslo reveal significant changes and growth in Dubai’s airport five years ago. In 2019, DXB ranked as the third busiest airport globally.
Top 10 busiest global airports by seats
Calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)
|Rank
|Airport
|Seats
|1
|Dubai International Airport
|5,033,286
|2
|Atlanta Hartsfield-jackson International Airport
|4,723,550
|3
|Tokyo International Airport
|4,585,857
|4
|Guangzhou International Airport
|4,054,090
|5
|London Heathrow Airport
|4,029,433
|6
|Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
|3,927,991
|7
|Shanghai Pudong International Airport
|3,893,289
|8
|Denver International Airport
|3,788,754
|9
|Istanbul Airport
|3,783,517
|10
|Beijing Capital International Airport
|3,779,612