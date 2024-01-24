Dubai airport is world’s busiest this month — Here’s a list of top 10

Dubai airport is world's busiest this month— here's top 10
Photo: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been the busiest airport in the world in January 2024, according to a study conducted by an aviation consultancy OAG.

With more than 5 million seats, the airport achieved an international capacity of 25 percent greater than the next busiest international airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which recorded 4.7 million seats.

In January 2023, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the second busiest global airport.

In 2023, OAG ranked DXB as the busiest international airport with 56.5 million seats.

The report aslo reveal significant changes and growth in Dubai’s airport five years ago. In 2019, DXB ranked as the third busiest airport globally.

Top 10 busiest global airports by seats

Calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)

RankAirportSeats
1Dubai International Airport5,033,286
2Atlanta Hartsfield-jackson International Airport4,723,550
3Tokyo International Airport4,585,857
4Guangzhou International Airport4,054,090
5London Heathrow Airport4,029,433
6Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport3,927,991
7Shanghai Pudong International Airport3,893,289
8Denver International Airport3,788,754
9Istanbul Airport3,783,517
10Beijing Capital International Airport3,779,612

