Dubai airport is world’s busiest this month — Here’s a list of top 10

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has been the busiest airport in the world in January 2024, according to a study conducted by an aviation consultancy OAG.

With more than 5 million seats, the airport achieved an international capacity of 25 percent greater than the next busiest international airport, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), which recorded 4.7 million seats.

Moving up to first place on our list of the busiest global #airports in January 2024 is @DubaiAirports International, while Guangzhou also makes a big move, entering the top 10 at fourth place having not made the list in December. See more >> https://t.co/nN00O2IiE8 pic.twitter.com/pBFEQuKyea — OAG (@OAG_Aviation) January 17, 2024

In January 2023, Dubai International Airport (DXB) was the second busiest global airport.

In 2023, OAG ranked DXB as the busiest international airport with 56.5 million seats.

The report aslo reveal significant changes and growth in Dubai’s airport five years ago. In 2019, DXB ranked as the third busiest airport globally.

Top 10 busiest global airports by seats

Calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)