Dubai Airports advises travellers against arriving too early to avoid overcrowding

Dubai: Dubai Airports has issued an alert urging guests departing from Dubai International (DXB) to arrive at Terminal 3 hours before their departure time.

In a statement, the company advised travellers against arriving too early to avoid further overcrowding at the airport.

Heavy rains that lashed United Arab Emirates and caused flood-like situation in UAE.

Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions.

Flydubai resumes operating its full flight schedule

Flydubai has returned to operating its full flight schedule from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

In a statement, the airline said, “Our focus over the coming days continues to be on our passengers whose travel plans have been impacted.”