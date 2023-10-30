Dubai announces new 30 km Metro Blue Line

Abu Dhabi: In an ongoing effort to enhance the Emirate’s transport infrastructure, Dubai plans to expand the metro route as the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has reached out to contractors for the development of a new Blue Line.

The Dubai Metro network will require international contractors to collaborate with local partners for this project.

The contract encompasses various tasks such as construction, electrical systems, and train provision. The chosen contractor will assist with maintenance and operations for the initial three years after the system is operational.

Here is what we know so far

The new Blue Line is set to connect the existing Red and Green lines.

As per a report by Arabian Business is expected to cover a total distance of 30 kilometers, of which 15.5 kilometers will be underground, while the remaining 14.5 kilometers will be elevated.

The Blue Line will have 14 stations, seven of which will be elevated, including an iconic stop.

The line will have five underground stations, an interchange station, and two elevated transfer stations connecting Centrepoint and Creek stations.

The contract includes the provision of 28 driverless trains, the construction of a depot for 60 trains, and the development of associated roads and facilities.

The estimated billion-dollar expansion project aligns with Dubai’s urban development plans, specifically the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which was unveiled in March 2021.