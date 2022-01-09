Dubai: Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum to be held in March

Abu Dhabi: The Atlantic Council announced today that the 2022 Global Energy Forum will now be held alongside Expo 2020 in Dubai from March 28-29.

The forum, which is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will also be hosted in conjunction with the 2022 World Government Summit a major global convening focused on the tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments and will take advantage of the unparalleled opportunities at Expo during its closing week.

“As the global energy system faces unprecedented challenges and promising new innovations, it is more important than ever for leaders around the world to collaborate in-person to advance the energy transition,” said Randy Bell, senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Centre.

“The recent sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Omicron variant made it necessary to postpone the 2022 Global Energy Forum. We are confident the new event dates and location will allow for an even more impactful and engaging convening.”

The Global Energy Forum will also convene several virtual programmes this month during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (which is still going ahead as planned) to complement ADSW’s critical mission of accelerating global climate action.

These programmes will include a high-level discussion on the outcomes from COP26 and the agendas for COP27 and COP28; the rollout of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Centre’s annual flagship publication The Global Energy Agenda; a discussion on the various pathways to reaching net-zero; and a deep dive on the role of hydrogen in a net-zero energy system.