Dubai bans single-use plastic bags from Jan 1, 2024

Abu Dhabi: A ban on the single-use of plastic bags in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), will come into effect from Monday, January 1, 2024.

On Sunday, December 31, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, issued a resolution promoting eco-friendly lifestyles and reusable products to protect the environment.

The move aims to encourage the private sector to use recycled products, in line with circular economy practices that promote sustainable recycling in local markets.

The resolution aims to regulate the use and recycling of single-use and plastic products, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Dubai’s regulations cover sellers and consumers in private development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

According to resolution, Dubai Municipality, in partnership with other entities, is tasked with promoting awareness campaigns, encouraging sellers to support initiatives reducing plastic usage, and promoting reusable alternatives to reduce environmental impact.

Ban includes

The resolution applies to single-use disposable and recycled products, including plastics and non-plastic items, regardless of their material composition.

These include plastic and non-plastic single-use products, as well as food delivery packaging materials, fruit and vegetable wrapping, thick plastic bags, plastic containers, and packaging materials either partially or entirely made of plastic, such as those used for plastic bottles, snack bags, wet wipes, balloons, and balloon sticks besides food packaging.

These regulations extend to sellers and consumers within the Emirate of Dubai, covering private development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Phased ban

The resolution introduces a phased ban on the import and trading of single-use products.

The ban will apply to plastic bags starting from January 1, 2024.

Non-plastic single-use products, including single-use bags, will come under the ambit of the ban from June 1, 2024.

Starting from January 1, 2025, single-use plastic products like stirrers, cups, styrofoam containers, straws, and cotton swabs will be banned.

Starting from January 1, 2026, a ban will be imposed on single-use plastic products like plastic plates, food containers, tableware, and beverage cups and their plastic lids.

Ban excludes

The resolution states that the ban on single-use plastic bags, including thin-film rolls for packaging meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, grains, bread, and garbage bags, will not be implemented.

Exemptions also extend to products intended for export or re-export outside the country.

The items include single-use plastic shopping bags, single-use shopping bags, and single-use disposable plastic products.

Fines

The violators of this resolution shall face a fine of 200 dirham (Rs 4,533).

If the same violation is repeated within one year from the date of the previous offence, the penalty will be doubled, with a maximum not exceeding 2,000 dirham (Rs 45,332) when doubled.

Violators can challenge decisions made against them by submitting written grievances to the Director-General of the government department responsible for licensing economic activities in the emirate.

Grievances must be submitted within ten days of notification, and a committee formed by the Director-General will resolve the complaint, which is final and annuls any contradicting decisions.