Dubai-based GEMS to invest Rs 284 crore in India schools

New Delhi: GEMS Education India on Wednesday announced plans to invest up to USD 30 million (Rs 283.71 crore) in India over the next 3-5 years as it looks to expand its footprint through more than 30 schools, a network of 1,000 partner institutions and a dedicated teacher-training institute.

GEMS Education India, part of the Dubai-based Varkey Group that operates GEMS Education, is one of the world’s largest K-12 private school operators. The group educates more than 200,000 students from over 176 nationalities across 10 countries through a network of schools offering multiple curriculum pathways.

GEMS, which has unveiled its India expansion strategy, said it will include the development of over 30 GEMS-operated schools, creation of a nationwide network of more than 1,000 GEMS Partner Schools, and establishment of a school of education focused on teacher training, leadership development and educational research, as per a statement.

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“Together, these initiatives aim to provide high-quality learning opportunities to more than three million learners, create career pathways for over 200,000 educators, and support the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” the statement said.

As part of its immediate growth roadmap, GEMS India has identified a pipeline of 21 GEMS-operated school projects.

The first five schools are slated to commence operations from the 2026 academic year across Greater Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan.

“A further 16 campuses are planned over the next two years across eight states, adding to the organisation’s existing network of schools in Gurgaon, Kochi and Lucknow NCR. Definite plans are already underway in cities, including Ghaziabad, Pune, Coimbatore and Raipur,” it said.

The schools will offer curricula, including CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge and International Baccalaureate.

GEMS Education Founder and Chairman Sunny Varkey said, “Quality education remains the most powerful catalyst for societal transformation. Our commitment in India is rooted in the belief that every child deserves access to world-class learning opportunities.”