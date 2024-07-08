Dubai-based Indian businessman Ram Buxani passes away

A prominent Indian businessman and philanthropist based in Dubai, Dr Ram Buxani, passed away on Sunday night, July 7. He was 83.

Buxani died following an incident at his home around 1 am. Reports suggest he may have fallen in his bathroom.

He had arrived in Dubai in November 1959 by sea when he was just 18 years old to take up a job as an office clerk at ITL for a salary of Rs 125.

In 2014, he rose to the position of chairman of Cosmos ITL group. Buxani was awarded the Shield of Honour by India’s President for his significant contributions to the Non-Residential Indian (NRI) community in 1983.

He played a significant role in the Indian community by advocating for the abolishment of estate duty in 1985.

Buxani served as Chairman of the Indian High School in Dubai from 2000 to 2004 and was the Founder Chairman of the Overseas Indians Economic Forum.

He received the Bharat Gaurav Award from the Indian Merchants’ Chamber in Mumbai, presented by Union Minister of State for Finance Balasaheb Vikhe Patel in 2002.

He obtained a doctorate from Washington International University in 2004 and an honorary Doctor of Letters from D.Y. Patil University in 2015.

During Iraq’s occupation of Kuwait, he played a crucial role in preparing shelters for expatriates and repatriating them.

Buxani served as a board member of Al Noor Training Centre for Children with special needs in Dubai and was involved in various charitable and voluntary organizations.

Forbes Middle East has ranked him among the most influential Indians in United Arab Emirates (UAE) and among the richest Indians.

A series of condolences poured on Monday, July 8, on social media.

Heartfelt Condolences on the passing away of ITL Cosmos group Chairman & veteran businessman Dr Ram Buxani ! Ram Sir was always there to support me and he made it a point to attend every one of my events ! A thorough gentleman! Can't believe he is no more ! Om Shanti !

One of my dearest & closest friend.

Shri Ram Buxani, Expired Yesterday In Dubai,

He wanted me to join him in Dubai as soon as I passed out of my college.

Lets pray to Sai Jhulelal to give him place under his lotus feets*

🙏🕉 SHANTI #Sindhi #dubai pic.twitter.com/IPdDcNiGjv — Jawahar Lallapage​ (@JLallapage) July 8, 2024