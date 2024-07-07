UAE summer vacation: Dubai Airport issues travel alert

As the summer travel season approaches, Dubai International Airport (DXB) is preparing for a massive increase in passenger traffic from Saturday, July 6 to Wednesday, July 17, with an expected 3.3 million travellers passing through its terminals.

Officials project that 914,000 passengers will depart from DXB during this period, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The airport authorities are urging travellers to plan and arrive at the airport well in advance to avoid delays and congestion

The busiest weekend for DXB is scheduled for July 12-14, with 840,000 passengers expected to arrive.July 13 is forecast to be the peak day, with an estimated 286,000 passengers.

“We advise all travellers to allow extra time for check-in, security screening, and boarding processes to ensure a smooth journey. Dubai Airports is committed to delivering a consistently exceptional travel experience and appreciates the cooperation and understanding of our guests during this exceptionally busy travel season,” the statement said.

Passenger advisory

To ensure a smooth travel experience, DXB is advising passengers to arrive at the airport at least four hours before their scheduled departure time.

Travellers are also encouraged to use online check-in and self-service kiosks to minimize wait times at the counters.

DXB is also urging passengers to familiarize themselves with the latest security regulations and restrictions to avoid delays at the checkpoints.

Travelers are advised to check their airline’s website for specific baggage allowances and restrictions to avoid any last-minute surprises.

Save time at security screening by being prepared. Place metal items like watches, jewellery, mobile phones, coins and belts in your hand luggage and follow the directed guidelines for carrying liquids, aerosols, and gels.

Additionally, families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates.

Organise your travel documents in advance and weigh your luggage at home to avoid surprises at the airport and streamline your journey.

Remember to pack spare batteries and power banks in your hand luggage.

Use the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport and between Terminals 1 and 3 to avoid road congestion.

Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.