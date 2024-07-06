Israel’s tourism industry suffers massive decline amid ongoing conflict with Hamas

Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics released data showing that in June 2024 the country’s tourism industry has continued to see a massive decline due to the ongoing war against Hamas fighters in war-torn Gaza.

Major decline

In June 2024, 97,700 travellers visited Israel. Of these, 96,500 were foreign tourists, down from 355,200 in June 2023 (an 83 percent decrease). Of these, 80,800 arrived by air, up from a 71,200 average in the three previous months.

In the first half of 2024, January through June, 501,100 visitors entered the country, compared to 2.1 million in the first half of 2023.

The ongoing deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas had a significant impact on various aspects of the Israeli economy.

Notably, private consumption and investments have declined. While government expenditure has increased substantially due to extensive reservist mobilization and widespread population displacements.

According to reports, the ongoing war has not only affected tourism but has also led to a notable decline in Israelis travelling abroad.

As per the Central Bureau of Statistics, the total number of Israelis and foreign travellers decreased in June 2024.

Boycott Israeli-linked companies call

Following the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the boycott campaign that began on October 10 in the Middle East through social media has impacted the shares of those companies that have made enormous contributions to Israel.

PepsiCo, Walt Disney, and McDonald’s are among the companies that suffered setbacks because of their reported links with Israel. The boycott campaign led by Arab countries against the organizations that support the Israeli occupation of Gaza has begun to show adverse effects on stocks and their businesses, Daily News of Egypt reported.

Israel combat global boycott

Earlier, in May, Israel’s Ministerial Committee for Innovation Science and Technology on Monday approved the allocation of 90 million shekels (24.5 million USD) for the fight against the academic boycott of Israel. The programme is titled “Strengthening International Collaborations in Science and Attracting Researchers to Academia and Industry.”

Of the funds, the Ministry of Innovation will allocate 50 million shekels (13.6 million USD) – 40 million in 2024 to promote bi-national research, and an additional 10 million between 2024 and 2025 to strengthen international collaborations in various ways.

The Ministry of Education and Research will receive 32.6 million shekels ( 8.9 million USD).

(With inputs from IANS)