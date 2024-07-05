Seven Palestinians killed in Israeli raid in West Bank

At least seven Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army raid in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Friday, July 5.

The seven were identified as 19-year-old Harith Asaad Ahmed Hashash, 20-year-old Ahmed Basem Amouri, 23-year-old Qusay Amjad Hazouz, 23-year-old Humam Asaad Ahmed Hashash, 25-year-old Fuad Iyad Aziz Ashqar, 30-year-old Yassin Ahmed Mahmoud Al-Aridi, and 54-year-old Mohammed Mahmoud Mohammed Jabareen.

In the early hours of Friday, the Israeli army entered Jenin and surrounded Asaad Hashash’s house, followed by military vehicle raids on other locations in the city, Wafa News Agency reported.

The army used loudspeakers and anti-tank rifle grenades to demand the surrender of one of the man inside a house.

⬅️ شاهد ..

لحظة وصول 4 شــهداء إلى مستشفى جنين الحكومي والذين ارتقوا في قصف الاحتلال منزلاً في مخيم جنين. pic.twitter.com/zgBZuphr4u — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) July 5, 2024

▪️ارتقاء الشّاب المُجـــاهد أحمد باسم عمّوري (20) عامًا إثر قصف قوّات الاحتلال الصُّهيونية منزلًا في مُخيَّم جنين، وهو شقيق مُجدِّد الإشتباك في الضفّة الغربية الشَّـــهيد جميل العمّوري. يُذكر بأنَّه قد تحرَّر من سجون الاحتلال بتاريخ 5-5-2024. pic.twitter.com/jMJeNc1ivz — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) July 5, 2024

Taking to X, Israeli Air said its forces surrounded a building housing “terrorists” during its operation in Jenin. It further added that heavy fire was exchanged and that military aircraft launched a drone strike on several armed militants.

ראשוני: כוחות צה"ל פועלים כעת במרחב ג'נין. הכוחות מכתרים מבנה בו מתבצרים מחבלים ומנהלים חילופי אש עם המחבלים.

במהלך חילופי האש כלי-טיס תקף חוליית מחבלים חמושים, פרטים נוספים בהמשך. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) July 5, 2024

Coinciding with its war on Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers escalated their attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which led to the killing of 567 Palestinians, the injury of 5,351, and the arrest of 9,520.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on Gaza Strip, leaving more than 37,830 deaths and 86,850 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.