Kozhikode: Air India Express flight from Dubai made a precautionary landing at Karipur Airport near here on Friday after its pilot suspected a failure in the hydraulic system, airport sources said.

Flight IX344, bound for Karipur, landed at around 8.30 am, they said.

A full emergency was declared at the airport.

However, the aircraft, carrying 182 people onboard, including six crew members, made a “safe landing,” sources said.

The emergency was subsequently withdrawn, they added.