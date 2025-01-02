Dubai: Up to 85 pc off on diamond, pearl jewellery on Jan 4 & 5

Dubai: Do you want to purchase a pearl or diamond as a New Year’s gift? This is a good chance for you. A flash sale weekend has been planned by Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) on Saturday, January 4 and Sunday, January 5, during the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF).

Shoppers can save between 55 percent to 85 percent on select diamond and pearl jewellery.

“The first weekend of January ’25 is all about GOLD and GLAM! Enjoy extraordinary discounts of 55 percent-85 percent on select diamond and pearl jewellery at participating stores across Dubai during this DSF Jewellery Flash Sales!,” My City of Gold wrote in a post on Instagram.

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at DJG, said, “We are delighted to present the Jewellery Flash Sale as part of the 30th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival.”

“It’s our way of giving back to the community while celebrating Dubai as the global capital of gold and jewellery,” it added.

DSF sale season

The DSF sale season, from December 26, 2024, to February 2, 2025, offers discounts of up to 75 percent in Dubai’s malls and shopping districts.

It offers 38 days of festivities, featuring A-list performances, light displays, fireworks, drone shows, and prize giveaways.

In addition, shop for Dirham 1500+ and stand a chance to win a share of Dirham 1.5 million worth of gold as part of the ongoing DSF campaign.