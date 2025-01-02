Dubai: Consulate assists 15,000 Indians seeking UAE visa amnesty

The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Wednesday, January 1, said that it has assisted more than 15,000 Indians who sought the services of the UAE visa amnesty initiative, which ended on Tuesday, December 31.

In a statement, the Consulate highlighted the issuance of 2,117 passports, 3,589 emergency certificates, and assistance in securing more than 3,700 exit permits.

This was done in collaboration with various Indian community organisations and volunteers.

The Consulate said its Facilitation Centres, which offered free services at the Consulate and Al Awir Amnesty Centre, have played a vital role in assisting Indian citizens in accessing the benefits of the UAE visa amnesty initiative.

“Many individuals benefited from our guidance in obtaining fee and penalty waivers from UAE authorities.”

It expresses gratitude to the UAE Government and the dedicated volunteers from diaspora organizations for their unwavering support in completing the operation.

The Consulate encourage Indian citizens to continue to adhere to the established procedures outlined by local authorities regarding entry, work, and residency in the UAE. “The Consulate remains committed to supporting the Indian community and ensuring that every citizen has access to the services they need,” it added.

About 236,000 overstayers in Dubai have benefitted from the UAE visa amnesty initiative.

The initiative, which began on September 1 and was initially scheduled to end on October 31, has been extended to December 31, 2024. It allowed Illegal residents and visitors without valid residency documents to adjust their visa status or leave the country without being fined.

Now, the Authority will step up inspection efforts in collaboration with government partners to prosecute violators wherever they are discovered, and fines for noncompliance.