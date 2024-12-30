236,000 overstayers in Dubai benefit from UAE visa amnesty initiative

About 236,000 overstayers in Dubai have benefitted in rectifying their status as part of the ongoing UAE visa amnesty initiative.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) thanked strategic partners for a successful initiative that has helped 236,000 violators amend residency status and facilitate departures.

More than 55,000 violators have already left, with the remaining cases still in progress

The initiative, which began on September 1 and was initially scheduled to end on October 31, has been extended until Tuesday, December 31, 2024, due to high demand.

It allows Illegal residents and visitors without valid residency documents to adjust their visa status or leave the country without being fined.

Individuals who are eligible for the amnesty include visa violators, residence violators, those listed in administrative reports or absent from work, and foreigners born in the country whose guardians have not confirmed their residency within four months of birth.

After the extension expires, the Authority will step up inspection efforts in collaboration with government partners to prosecute violators wherever they are discovered, and fines for noncompliance will be resumed on January 1, 2025.