UAE: Indian doctor among 2 killed in plane crash off Ras Al Khaimah coast

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said that an investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

Published: 30th December 2024 12:56 pm IST
Sulaymaan Al Majid (Photo: LinkedIn)

An Indian expatriate doctor was among the two people killed after a light aircraft belonging to to Jazirah Aviation Club crashed into the sea off the Ras Al Khaimah coast in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Indian who perished in the incident on Thursday, December 26, was Sulaymaan Al Majid, a 26-year-old with Bengaluru roots who was born and raised in the UAE and a resident of the United Kingdom (UK). According to his LinkedIn profile, he was a clinical fellow at the County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr. Sulaymaan chartered a small plane for sightseeing, according to a report by Khaleej Times. His family gathered to watch the event at the aviation club.

Speaking with Khaleej Times, Sulaymaan’s father, Majid Mukarram, said that the glider lost radio contact before making an emergency landing, causing the occupants to be taken to the hospital.

Another deceased was a pilot, a 29-year-old Pakistani woman who died in the crash.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) on Sunday, December 29, said in a statement cited by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Air Accidents Investigation Section had received a report about the incident, indicating that work teams and relevant authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the causes of the crash.

The GCAA extended its condolences to the families and relatives of the pilots.

