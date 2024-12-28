Qatar: Indian expat boy dies in car accident

Doha: A 17-year-old Qatar-based Indian expatriate boy on Friday, December 27, died after being seriously injured in a car accident in Al Wukair, Doha.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Haneen, a native of Punnayurkulam village in Thrissur district in the Indian state of Kerala. He was a class 12 student of Noble International School.

Taking to Instagram, Noble International School said, “The Management, Founder Members, Principal and All staff & Students of Noble International School express their heartfelt condolences to the parents, family, classmates and friends of Master Mohammed Haneen on his sad demise on 27/12/2024 in Doha.”

“May God rest the departed soul in peace and give fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this great loss,” it added.

According to a report by Kerala daily Manorama Online, the accident occurred when the vehicle’s tyre broke, causing the driver to lose control. During the crash, Haneen sustained major head injuries. Two of her friends escaped without major injury.

He was undergoing treatment at Hamad General Hospital in Doha.

It is reported that the body will be returned home after completing the necessary formalities under the Expatriate Welfare Repatriation Wing.