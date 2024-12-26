Indian expat engineer dies in Doha hours after receiving job offer

The deceased has been identified as Raees Najab, a native of Pallinada in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2024 8:19 pm IST
Indian expat engineer dies in Doha hours after receiving job offer
Raees Najab (Photo: Manorama Online)

Doha: A 22-year-old Indian expatriate recently died in Doha, Qatar, due to a heart attack, local media reported.

The deceased has been identified as Raees Najab, a native of Pallinada in Thiruvananthapuram in the Indian state of Kerala. He is survived by his father, mother, brother, and sister.

As per a report by Kerala daily Manorama Online, Raees, who moved to Qatar after completing an engineering degree from the United Kingdom (UK), died on the same day he received a job offer letter from Dubai.

It is reported that the mortal remains will be taken to India after undergoing the necessary procedures under the guidance of the Pravasi Welfare Repatriation Wing.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2024 8:19 pm IST

