Missing Indian expat found dead in Kuwait

Kuwait City: An Indian expat, who had been missing since Monday, December 16, was found dead in a traffic accident in the Abu Halifa area of Kuwait.

The deceased has been identified as Kumaresan Perumal, a native of Thoothukudi in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, who came to Kuwait for work in 2023. He was working with Al-Dhow General Trading & contracting Company in Kuwait as Safety officer.

Kumaresan is survived by his wife and a 1.5-year-old son.

As per a report by Kuwait Local, the family of Kumaresan sought assistance from Tamil Nadu state officials after losing contact with him.

Tamil Nadu’s Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan and Non-Resident Tamil Welfare Department Minister Nasser has requested social activist Mathi to locate the details of the Kumaresan’s whereabouts.

With the help of Tamil Engineers Forum (TEF) President Raja, Mathi got in touch with Kumaresan’s employer, who disclosed that he had not been present at work since December 16.

Following a thorough search in nearby hospitals, it was determined that Kumaresan had tragically passed away from injuries he had received in an Abu Halifa car accident.

It is reported that Kumaresan’s mortal remains were repatriated back to Trivandrum by Kuwait Airways on Tuesday, December 24.