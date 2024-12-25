UAE: 13-year-old Indian expat boy’s vision saved after rare cricket ball injury

A 13-year-old United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Indian expat boy’s vision was recently saved after he sustained a severe eye injury while playing cricket in Dubai.

The boy, an 8th grade student, was playing with friends in a parking lot near his apartment when a cricket ball struck his left eye, causing pain, redness, and blurry vision.

Also Read UAE private firms reminded of Emiratisation target deadline

Although initial treatment with an ice pack was administered, the boy’s symptoms worsened, prompting his parents to seek Aster Clinic Bur Dubai.

Dr Gazala Hasan Mansuri, Specialist Ophthalmology at Aster Hospital Mankhool, conducted a comprehensive examination revealing a Giant Retinal Tear (GRT) and multiple retinal breaks in the left eye.

She diagnosed a tear in a 90-degree retina section using advanced diagnostic tools like OCT and Fundus Photography, and recommended a laser procedure to seal the damage.

Also Read UAE to mandate premarital genetic testing

The boy underwent a successful laser procedure using numbing eye drops, sealing tears and retinal breaks, and was discharged the same day, with follow-ups confirming his full recovery. He has since returned to India, with his vision restored.

Dr Gazala emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and prompt intervention in treating eye injuries, emphasizing the need for immediate professional care to prevent long-term complications.