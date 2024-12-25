UAE to mandate premarital genetic testing

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday, December 25, announced that genetic testing will be mandatory for all Emirati couples as part of the premarital screening starting January 2025.

This comes based on the directives of the Emirates Genome Council, approved during the recent UAE government annual meetings.

In a statement, the ministry emphasised that this decision represents a paradigm shift in the country’s healthcare sector, aiming to safeguard the health of future generations while ensuring Emirati families benefit from long-term wellness and a high quality of life.

The initiative also demonstrates the UAE’s determination to become a global leader in healthcare innovation, notably in the areas of genetic disease prevention and reproductive medicine.

تعلن وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع عن بدء التطبيق الإلزامي للاختبار الجيني للمواطنين المقبلين على الزواج على مستوى الدولة، ضمن برنامج فحوصات ما قبل الزواج اعتباراً من يناير 2025. هذا القرار يمثل نقلة ريادية في توفير مستقبل مستدام للأسرة الإماراتية.#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع pic.twitter.com/S3twU3Po3I — وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع – MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) December 25, 2024

The approach is anticipated to significantly contribute to sustainable healthcare development in line with the UAE Centennial Vision 2071.

The testing covers 570 genes associated with more than 840 medical conditions and will help couples to make informed decisions based on their health status when planning a family.

In October, mandatory genetic testing for Emirati couples in Abu Dhabi began to detect and prevent genetic conditions.