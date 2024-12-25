Dubai’s Kunafa chocolate bar craze goes global: Find it in Hyderabad!

In the ever-evolving pace of innovation and acceptance for tastebud enthusiasts, trends frequently come and go before another recipe is created. And, with social media, the cycle of change appears to be accelerating. However, one trend in particular—”Dubai’s viral pistachio kunafa chocolate bar”—has recently outpaced the majority of comparable trends.

It all began in December 2023 when Maria Vehera, a food influencer on TikTok from Dubai, uploaded an ASMR video of herself consuming the chocolate bar. Since it went viral, the video has received over 90 million views.

Originating from the Middle East

This viral chocolate bar, named ‘Can’t Get Knafeh Of It,’ originally from Dubai by FIX Dessert Chocolatier, features a crunchy filling of kataifi pastry and pistachio cream.

Showcasing the well-loved flavours of the traditional Arabic dessert, the viral bar offers a delightful balance of creamy richness and satisfying crunch.

Photo: FIX Dessert

Exclusively created by Sarah Hamouda, a 38-year-old British-Egyptian living in Dubai for nine years, the idea of this unique pistachio-filled chocolate bar began with Hamouda’s cravings during her pregnancy. Her husband was unable to find the perfect dessert for her in Dubai, so she invented one herself in 2021.

Sara Hamouda with her husband and daughter. Photo: FIX Dessert

Although the bars are only available via delivery in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, this has not stopped people from salivating over them. Chocolatiers from all over the world, including India, are now experimenting and recreating their version of this viral bar.

Siasat.com brings you the top chocolatiers in Hyderabad who are making sure you don’t get too late for the trend if you too “Can’t Get Knafeh” of the reels and want to try the viral Dubai chocolate bar dessert for yourself!

1. Xocolatl

Xocolatl, a cake and dessert shop in Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad, recently added the viral “Dubai’s Kunafa Chocolate Bars” to its menu.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the challenge-loving Xocolatl founder Ashmeet Dua stated, “I try to keep us up to date with current trends. In order to give our customers the finest, I decided to test the popular Dubai chocolate bar in September 2024.”

“This innovative fusion of the Middle Eastern delicacy, Kunafa, and rich, smooth chocolate attracted the attention of chocolate lovers across the city and beyond, cementing Xocolatl’s place as a trendsetter in the dessert industry,” he added.

Since its launch, the bars have been sold to more than 20,000 customers.

Photo: By arrangement

This viral bars at Xocolatl are available in five variations —

Signature kunafa chocolate bar

Lotus Biscoff Kunafa chocolate bar

Salted Caramel Kunafa Chocolate bar

Nutella Kunafa bar

Baklava chocolate bar

Photo: By arrangement

Price at Xocolatl: The Kunafa chocolate bar is available in two sizes:

Mini bars (pack of 3) at Rs 800

Big bars (200g) at Rs 600.

How to order: Swiggy and Zomato

Xocolatl also created a limited-edition Kunafa Chocolate Cake, inspired by Dubai’s popular Kunafa Chocolate Bar, combining creamy chocolate with traditional kunafa flavours for an extraordinary experience. The cake, priced at Rs 2,300+delivery, weighs 1.5 kg cake and can serve 10-12 portions.

Photo: By arrangement

2. Not Just Vanilla

Photo: By arrangement

Not Just Vanilla, an eggless home bakery founded by Palak Agarwal, popularly known as the kunafa girl, offers fusion desserts with unique flavours beyond vanilla. Her menu now includes this crunchy kunafa chocolate bar with pistachio in a box of two at Rs 500, which has been the best seller since its introduction.

The Hyderabad patissier’s recreation happened when one of her best friends, Anam, suggested she try her hand at a viral Dubai chocolate bar, in which she succeeded and has been winning hearts with more than 2,000 bars sold till now. Let alone 120 bars were sold on the first day itself.

You can get your orders through the Swiggy platform.

3. Gourmet Baklava

Photo: Gourmet Baklava

Gourmet Baklava, a sweet shop in Banjara Hills that serves Turkish and Middle-Eastern sweets, was founded by Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui in June 2017. Then, it was the first store in the city to serve baklava, a Turkish layered pastry dessert stuffed with dry fruits, and kunafa, allowing Hyderabadis to experience their unique sweets from Turkey.

They have added Dubai’s viral chocolate bar to their menu at an affordable price of Rs 375. It is available at their store and on Swiggy.

4. House of Happiness

Photo: By arrangement

Photo: By arrangement

House of Happiness (HoH), a store in Vijay Nagar Colony which was founded by Ameen Mirza and specialises in exotic chocolates, chips, juices and other unique goodies, has now added Dubai’s chocolate bar to its menu.

With inspiration from Mirza’s childhood memories in Saudi Arabia, where kunafa and chocolate were always a treat to look forward to, he wanted to capture that magic in a way that was both modern and accessible in India.

After a few months of experimentation, House of Happiness launched their Kunafa Bars in three delectable flavours: Biscoff, Nutella, and Pistachio. Each flavour has its own charm—whether it’s the caramelised crunch of Biscoff, the creamy richness of Nutella, or the traditional nuttiness of Pistachio.

“The response was overwhelming, with people eagerly awaiting the bars, and word quickly spread on social media, leading to over 30-50 bars being sold daily,” Mirza told Siasat.

“It’s been an incredible journey to see how these bars have brought joy to so many people, and we’re grateful for the love and support that’s made them a viral hit,” he added.

Prices are as follows

Nutella kunafa bar: Rs 400

Biscoff kunafa bar: Rs 450

Pistachio kunafa bar: Rs 550

Order yours by visiting the store or giving a phone call: 7330797070

5. Chocolates and More

Photo: By arrangement

Kunafa chocolate is also available at Chocolates and More in Vijay Nagar Colony, which is owned by Ansar Munawar Khan. Prices range from Rs 499 to Rs 999. With an average sale of 50 pieces, the viral bar sells out every day. So far, they have sold almost 1,000 bars.

Therefore, be sure to partake in the viral dessert that everyone is raving about and treat yourself to this amazing delicacy.