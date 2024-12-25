UAE private firms reminded of Emiratisation target deadline

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Wednesday, December 25, renewed its call to private sector firms to meet their Emiratisation targets by Tuesday, December 31.

Firms with 50 or more employees are required to increase the emiratisation of skilled positions by 2 percent by end of this year.

The same deadline applies to certain smaller establishments, with 20 to 49 employees, in rapidly growing economic sectors. These firms must hire at least one UAE citizen and retain any Emiratis already employed before January 1, 2024.

More than 124,000 Emiratis are currently employed in the private sector while over 23,000 establishments have succeeded in achieving their Emiratisation targets.

MoHRE has urged establishments to utilize the Nafis platform to connect with Emirati job seekers across various specializations, thereby aiding them in achieving their targets.

Calling all our partners in the private sector.. 31 December is the deadline to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets for Establishments included in the decision.



It emphasised its monitoring system’s effectiveness in detecting fraudulent practices, imposing penalties such as classification system downgradation and Dirham 96,000 fines for non-compliance.

The MoHRE urged Emirati job seekers to verify job offers’ legitimacy to prevent fraudulent activities and to report any Emiratisation policy violations via the MoHRE call centre or its app.