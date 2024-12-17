UAE’s final visa amnesty call: Regularize or leave by December 31

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is implementing vigorous measures to tackle civil violations and specifically dealing with illegitimate residency through the broad visa amnesty program set to conclude on December 31.

In a recent statement, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) issued a critical warning to illegal residents and instructed them to regularize their status before the amnesty period ends.

The program which began on September 1 was scheduled to run for two months but has now been extended to offer more chances to overstayers.

Key highlights of the amnesty program

The program permits unauthorized immigrants to either get their visa status legalized or be expelled from the country

It offers a chance to avoid penalties and fines

Additionally, allows people to be legally renewed in the UAE

According to Major General Salah Al Qamzi, there will be stringent implementation of laws after the period of amnesty.

He said, “We are committed to enforcing laws with full transparency and fairness. Our efforts to enhance community security will continue through intensified inspection campaigns, which will commence immediately after the grace period ends,” Qamzi was quoted by Khaleej Times.

The UAE authorities have been quite accommodating but authoritative at the same time providing the residents with several legal ways of sorting out their immigration issues. Al-Marri highlighted that many of those who took advantage of the amnesty are now leading productive lives and those who secured jobs are wealthy.

Warning to residents

Those who do not act by December 31 will face daily fines of Dh 50 (13.6 USD), with potential legal consequences.

The authorities announced additional large-scale inspection activities.

Residents are urged to go to the amnesty offices, gather relevant documents, and act quickly, as actions may lead to legal consequences.