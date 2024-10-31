UAE visa amnesty ends today, up to Rs 2 cr fine for hiring illegal expats from Nov 1

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa amnesty programme, which started on September 1 to allow illegal expatriates and visitors to regularise their visa status or depart without facing fines, will end on Thursday, October 31.

Following this, the authorities will impose strict measures against expats who remain illegally in the country without taking advantage of the amnesty period from Friday, November 1.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), in coordination with Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), has announced that employers who employ illegal expats will be fined between Dirham 100,000 (Rs 22,89,217) and Dirham one million (Rs 2,28,92,170) after October 31.

On Monday, October 7, the ICP announced that amnesty will not be extended and will instead involve extensive campaigns in residential areas and companies where violators are found.

Campaigns will continue to apprehend and enforce decisions against violators, potentially leading to fines or deportation, and placing them on future ban lists.

On Wednesday, October 23, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said that it regularised the status of more than 10,000 Indian expats, while 1,500 exit permits were issued along with emergency certificates, passports.

This year marked the fourth amnesty programme launched by the UAE government since 2007.

The last amnesty was six years ago, 90 days from August 1 to October 31, 2018, but was extended until December 31 for more visa violators.