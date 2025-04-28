‘Jokers’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Afridi’s ‘nalayak, nikamme’ remarks on Indian Army

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi as a “joker” following his comments on the Pahalgam issue.

During a program, when a reporter sought Asaduddin’s reaction to Shahid Afridi’s statement, he just said, “Who is he? Don’t take the name of these jokers.”

In a media interaction, the former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi recently said, “India carries out terrorism itself, is responsible for killing its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan.” Additionally in another TV news broadcast the cricketer is seen calling the Indian Army stationed in Kashmir as nikamme and nalayak (of no good use and worthless) for failing to prevent the Pahalgam attack.

Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto. “When your mother (Benazir Bhutto) is attacked, it is called terrorism. But when our mothers and daughters are killed, isn’t that terrorism?” he asked.

Owaisi appealed to the Indian government to put Pakistan on the FATF list.

Shahid Afridi still owning India even after decades lol pic.twitter.com/lreYwfI7U5 — Paty kumina (@_midwicket) April 27, 2025