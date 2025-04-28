‘Jokers’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Afridi’s ‘nalayak, nikamme’ remarks on Indian Army

Shahid Afridi recently said, "India carries out terrorism itself, is responsible for killing its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan."

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 28th April 2025 4:45 pm IST
Shahid Afridi Asaduddin Owaisi in the background of Pahalgam valley
Shahid Afridi (Right) and Asaduddin Owaisi (Left)

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi as a “joker” following his comments on the Pahalgam issue.

During a program, when a reporter sought Asaduddin’s reaction to Shahid Afridi’s statement, he just said, “Who is he? Don’t take the name of these jokers.”

In a media interaction, the former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi recently said, “India carries out terrorism itself, is responsible for killing its own people, and then puts the blame on Pakistan.” Additionally in another TV news broadcast the cricketer is seen calling the Indian Army stationed in Kashmir as nikamme and nalayak (of no good use and worthless) for failing to prevent the Pahalgam attack.

MS Creative School
Also Read
’26 ke badle 26…’: Man repeatedly attacked with axe in UP

Asaduddin Owaisi also lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto. “When your mother (Benazir Bhutto) is attacked, it is called terrorism. But when our mothers and daughters are killed, isn’t that terrorism?” he asked.

Owaisi appealed to the Indian government to put Pakistan on the FATF list.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 28th April 2025 4:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button