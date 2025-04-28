’26 ke badle 26…’: Man repeatedly attacked with axe in UP

In a disturbing incident, a Muslim man was repeatedly attacked with an axe in front of his minor child in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhinjhana village of Shamli district. Villagers alleged the attacker kept repeating, “26 ke badle 26 marunga (I will kill 26 in return for 26),” a chilling reference to the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, where 26 innocent lives were lost.

The attack was captured on a CCTV camera. Visuals show Sarfaraz and his child Shamli sitting outside his house when Govind suddenly attacks them with an axe.

Sarfaraz’s family alleged that Govind was shouting, “Save yourself if you can, I will kill like this.” Sarfaraz tried to run, but Govind continued the relentless attack, as the child witnessed in horror.

After committing the crime, Govind walked around with the axe, villagers alleged.

Sarfaraz suffered severe injuries to his face and neck. He is currently undergoing treatment, but his condition is said to be critical. His family has demanded police protection, fearing more attacks.

However, police have brushed aside that it was a ‘revenge attack’ and said efforts are on to nab Govind.

Attacks on Muslims have shot up after the Pahalgam terror attack. Hate speech and attacks on shops, refusal to treat Muslim patients, call for sexual violence against women, especially Kashmiri female students, by right-wing aligned supporters and organisations are being reported from several parts of the country.