UAE offers amnesty, discounted airfares for overstaying visa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Federal Authority For Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced a visa amnesty program, offering discounted flight tickets to illegal residents who decide to leave the country.

According to the reports, the overstaying residents who are illegally residing in the Emirates as per rules and wish to return to their home country can apply for the visa program which will start on September 1 and until October 30, 2024.

Deputy director-general of the general directorate of residency and foreigners affairs (GDRFA) Dubai, Maj-Gen Obaid Muhair bin Suroor has confirmed that they have communicated with UAE airlines — including Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia — to provide discounted airfare to those who would like to leave the country but were facing financial constraints, reported by Khaleej Times.

Muhair bin Suroor further stated that the amnesty program covers all types of visas, including tourist and expired residency visas. Those born with no documents can also avail of the visa program and rectify their status.

Also Read Single visa programme for 6 Gulf nations to be launched soon; check details

Moreover, those who ran away or absconded from their sponsors can also apply. However, individuals who enter the country illegally are not eligible for amnesty.

The discounted flight tickets are aimed at supporting illegal residents who wish to leave the UAE without incurring heavy fines. The ICP has emphasized that the amnesty is a chance for all violators to change their status in the country and enhance the UAE’s position in the human rights sector.

ICP emphasised that the discounted flight tickets are aimed at supporting illegal residents who wish to leave the UAE without incurring heavy fines. “Those who would opt to leave the country will not get an entry ban and they can return to the UAE at any time with the appropriate visa,” it added.